Budget no longer place for big bang reform initiatives: Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas

Union Budget is no longer the place for big bang reform initiatives, said Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian equity strategist, equity cash Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, on Monday, adding that “budget is of lower importance as policy action continues through the year”.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Raychaudhuri said, “The policy measures have got distributed all across the year. The budget is no longer time and place for announcement of big bang reform initiatives.”

However, will track expenditure and a follow-up of earlier measures, in budget 2022, he said.

Talking about sectors, he said that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks have underperformed owing to margin pressure. He said, “We have not given up on the space entirely. We do have a small presence as far as Indian FMCG are concerned in the Indian side of our Asian model portfolio, but we are focusing only on the topmost market leaders.”

BNP Paribas continue to remain positive on Indian IT companies, said Raychaudhuri, adding that IT companies have seen a significant acceleration in deal wins.

