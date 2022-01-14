Budget key focus to be govt outlook on expenditure side: HSBC Global AMC's Tushar Pradhan

Tushar Pradhan, CIO of HSBC Global AMC, on Friday, said that the key focus of the union budget 2022 will be the government outlook on the expenditure side.

“The budget will just give a signal whether the government is inclined towards providing liquidity and it is not taking away most of the investment by investing too aggressively. So the expenditure side of the budget is going to be that of much interest," he told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about the IT space, Pradhan said that the outlook for IT companies looks very robust. He said, “We have seen a significant rise in employee cost and it is going to be a balancing act between how these businesses take in demand which we are seeing right now and adjust their cost structuring ensuring higher margins going forward. So it’s a great environment business-wise.”

On global markets, he said that the global markets continue to worry about inflation and its impact on interest rates. He further added that global equities will go through a volatile phase.

