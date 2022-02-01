Budget 2022: Saurabh Mukherjea hails 'boss' Nirmala Sitharaman's measured announcements

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers, to discuss what he makes of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget and his outlook on the road ahead.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2022-23 speech on Tuesday, stressed on laying the foundation for the economic growth of the country for the next 25 years--from India at 75 to India at 100.

“This was Finance Minister’s best budget. She looks like the boss with controlled and measured announcements, brief speech,” he said.

“It was a very positive budget, felt like a budget from an FM totally on top of a game, someone who knows all the fiscal levers and was playing fiscal levers as we head into what looks like two-three year recovery,” he added.

