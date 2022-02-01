Budget 2022: Rural consumption boost needed; L&T, banking stocks in focus, says Macquarie

Borrowing, capex, spending in rural areas will be keenly watched in the union budget, said Sandeep Bhatia, India Country Head at Macquarie Group, on Tuesday, adding that “L&T and banking sector will be watched closely”.

Macquarie, said Bhatia, would look at Tata Motors and Maruti if any concessions were given on electric vehicles (EVs).

However, will remain cautious on the new-age IPOs as valuations is a big question mark for newly-listed entities.

