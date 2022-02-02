Budget 2022: Market got carried away with capex numbers: Kotak’s Sanjeev Prasad

Rs 7.5 trillion is a very small number in the entire context of capital expenditure in the country, said Sanjeev Prasad, MD and Co-Head of Kotak Institutional Equities

Rs 7.5 trillion is a very small number in the entire context of capital expenditure in the country, said Sanjeev Prasad, MD and Co-Head of Kotak Institutional Equities, on Wednesday, adding that “market got too carried away on the capital expenditure numbers”.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Prasad said, “The combined central, state and public sector undertaking (PSU) spending is about 7 percent of GDP whereas the household and private sector capex is about 21 percent of GDP.”

He further said that the real increase is only on the railway part and not any of the major capex in sectors.

