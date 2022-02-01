Budget 2022: Will be cautious on market but will nibble on stocks, says Dean Kim

“We still have to be a little bit cautious, don’t jump in all at once tomorrow. We will certainly nibble on some stocks here and there but we have to watch the price action for the stocks very closely,” said Dean Kim, Head of Global Research Product, William O'Neil + Co while sharing his views on markets.

He likes State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Affle, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and ICICI Bank.

