Budget 2022 focused on growth, says Sunil Singhania of Abakkus

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Management, to discuss what he makes of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget and his outlook on the road ahead.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2022-23 speech on Tuesday, stressed on laying the foundation for the economic growth of the country for the next 25 years--from India at 75 to India at 100.

“The budget is focused on growth and it has been a very conservative estimate both on the taxation side as well as on the disinvestment side,” he said.

“From hereon, my view would be that both global markets and Indian markets seem to be set on a firm wicket,” he added.

