Budget 2022 Editor's Take: What market expects from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is set to announce the Union Budget 2022 and the big focus is a boost for consumption-driven growth. A CLSA report says that consumer confidence in India right now is weak.

The market will also be keenly watching the divestment roadmap. The market understands the challenges but with the LIC IPO coming and the Air India deal having just concluded, the market expects some more movement.

Tax cuts mean money in hands of consumers and thus will be watched by the street too.

India's digital economy is booming but manufacturing, the old economy, will expect a push.

