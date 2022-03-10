BSE’s Ashishkumar Chauhan likely to apply for the position of NSE’s MD and CEO

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that BSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan is expected to apply for the position of the next MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange.

On March 4, the National Stock Exchange invited applications for the position of next MD and CEO.

A couple of days after that the incumbent MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said that he is not interested in pursuing a second term, an extended-term as NSE’s MD and CEO.

People in the know indicated that Ashishkumar Chauhan is expected to apply for the position of the next Managing Director and CEO at the National Stock Exchange.

Ashishkumar Chauhan currently serves as the MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). He has been there in that position for about 10 years.

