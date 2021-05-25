BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

VIDEOS

May 25, 2021

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit $3 trillion for the first time ever. At the close of trade on May 24, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore (USD 3 trillion).

The investor base has increased from 5 crore to 6.9 crore (YoY), said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he added that the long term journey of India has just begun.

“If you look at the number of investors, in last one year alone we added more than 35 percent of investors. So effectively we went from close to 5 crore to now almost 7 crore investors today. We are adding pretty much 50,000 to 1 lakh investor’s everyday on the BSE markets,” he said.

He also said that the CAGR of market capitalisation of BSE listed companies has grown by 19 percent in the last 19 years.

“If you look at last 19 years, from 2002 to 2021, the CAGR of the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies has grown by 19 percent out of which 6 percent is by new addition like IPO, rights, and bonus. 13 percent is by the index and if you add 2 percent of the dividend yield, then the index will give you 15 percent CAGR. The remaining 6 percent is showing new wealth creation and that is what BSE specialises in,” Chauhan said.