Brent can hit $130/bbl: Energy Aspects

By Manisha Gupta   IST (Updated)
Oil could snap straight above USD 100 per barrel and if it does then it could move up to UDS 115-120-130 per barrel, said Virendra Chauhan, Oil Analyst, Energy Aspects in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Iran, from second half of the year, could potentially raise supply by around a million barrels per day. If that happens then crude may move out of USD 90-100 per barrel band into USD 80-90 per barrel band, said Virendra Chauhan, Oil Analyst, Energy Aspects in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
“However, if Iran does not come back according to the schedules and timelines and there are some hiccups with its negotiations with the US then – the inventory situation is very tight – we could snap straight above USD 100 per barrel and if we do then it could move up to UDS 115-120-130 per barrel,” he said.
