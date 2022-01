Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

IIFL Finance accepts bids worth INR 10 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.50 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.91 percent coupon

NABARD plans to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon