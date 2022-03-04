Key bond market deals: Canara Bank, HDFC Securities, ICICI Home Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Canara Bank takes Rs 1000 crore at 8.07 percent coupon, via additional tier I perpetual bonds

India Infra Finance to raise at least Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on March 10

Satin Creditcare Network to raise Rs 75 crore via four-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon, invites bids on March 4

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance plans to raise at least Rs 25 crore via perpetual bonds, invites bids on March 4

ICICI Home Finance takes Rs 425 crore via two-year bonds at 5.85 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.44 percent coupon

