Key bond market deals: Canara Bank, HDFC Securities, ICICI Home Finance

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tCanara Bank takes Rs 1000 crore at 8.07 percent coupon, via additional tier I perpetual bonds \tIndia Infra Finance to raise at least Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds, invites bids on March 10 \tSatin Creditcare Network to raise Rs 75 crore via four-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon, invites bids on March 4 \tCholamandalam Investment & Finance plans to raise at least Rs 25 crore via perpetual bonds, invites bids on March 4 \tICICI Home Finance takes Rs 425 crore via two-year bonds at 5.85 percent couponCommercial Papers: \tNABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon \tHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.44 percent coupon