0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

videos | IST

Explained: Why RBI is switching bonds worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore and its implication

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   IST (Published)
Mini

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced it will switch Rs 1.19 lakh crore of shorter-term bonds that it holds with longer-term bonds maturing after 5-7 years. This announcement has led to a quick fall in the bond yields because the market may borrow less next year.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced it will switch Rs 1.19 lakh crore of shorter-term bonds that it holds with longer-term bonds maturing after 5-7 years. This announcement has led to a quick fall in the bond yields because the market may borrow less next year.
When CNBC-TV18 did a poll of economists until yesterday, the expectation was that the government will put a market borrowing number of close to Rs 13 lakh crore in the budget tomorrow, and of that, about Rs 4 lakh crore will be used to repay bonds maturing in FY23.
Also Read: Economic Survey 2021: What worked, what didn't
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
Tags