Explained: Why RBI is switching bonds worth Rs 1.19 lakh crore and its implication

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced it will switch Rs 1.19 lakh crore of shorter-term bonds that it holds with longer-term bonds maturing after 5-7 years. This announcement has led to a quick fall in the bond yields because the market may borrow less next year.

When CNBC-TV18 did a poll of economists until yesterday, the expectation was that the government will put a market borrowing number of close to Rs 13 lakh crore in the budget tomorrow, and of that, about Rs 4 lakh crore will be used to repay bonds maturing in FY23.

