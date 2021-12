Bond yields have risen across the board as the RBI announced a 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction. Dealers see this move as RBI's effort to reduce idle liquidity in the market.

The 10-year bond yields hit fresh 20-month high post the announcement.

CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, analyses the central bank's decision and the surge in bond yields.

