10-year yield climbs further; here’s what is bothering bond markets

India's 10-year bond yield rose a further 6 points to a new three-year high of 7.18 percent. Yields had already risen 20 basis points on Friday post the RBI policy. It is a double whammy for the bond market as US yields have risen to 2.77 percent and which is also three years high. But it is at a three-year high in India because of an unexpectedly hawkish policy.

The highlights of the policies were a revision of inflation from 4-4.50 percent to 5.7 percent. The introduction of the standing deposit facility (SDF) at 3.75 has meant that there was a jump from the lowest yield in the market at around 3.35.

Therefore. another way to look is that this is actually a 40 basis hike, though, on the face of it, it sounds like a no hike policy.

