Big Market fall: Experts discuss key triggers

A rise in omicron cases and rate hike fears spooked investors. The frontline indices slipped over 2.50 percent while the broader markets saw bigger cuts. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, and Jeff Chowdhry, Partner at RLC Ventures discuss the key reasons for the market selloff.

Shah said, “For the first-time investors, this is the reality, the market does not always move in one direction, they will go up as well as down. If your trader please follow strict stop-loss policy.”

He added, “If you are an investor, then please average whenever you think the market is becoming attractive. Right now, momentum is a bit negative but this correction will also give you an opportunity to build your portfolio, to accumulate good stocks, which are now available at far better prices than say two months back.”

Chowdhry said, “For number of years we had easy money, and we are now at a point where that easy money is being taken away. Interest rates are going up and you have got a situation that despite the recent correction, valuations are still very, very high. We have a situation where we are in a fairly significant correction and in my opinion, we are not by any means through that correction at this point in time.”

