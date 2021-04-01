  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Business

Big Deal: Experts discuss scope and opportunities of InvITs

Updated : April 01, 2021 04:48 PM IST

Infrastructure Investment Trust or InvITs took a decade to evolve in India. But now it is at a crucial juncture as many PSUs are lining up to take this route of monetisation to fund future infrastructure projects and especially pay dividend to the government.

To understand how this opportunity will change the landscape of InvITs in the country, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Vikram Gandhi, senior advisor at Canadian Pension Fund and Suresh Goyal, MD and CEO of upcoming National Highways InvIT.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement