Big Deal: Experts discuss scope and opportunities of InvITs

Updated : April 01, 2021 04:48 PM IST

Infrastructure Investment Trust or InvITs took a decade to evolve in India. But now it is at a crucial juncture as many PSUs are lining up to take this route of monetisation to fund future infrastructure projects and especially pay dividend to the government.

To understand how this opportunity will change the landscape of InvITs in the country, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Vikram Gandhi, senior advisor at Canadian Pension Fund and Suresh Goyal, MD and CEO of upcoming National Highways InvIT.