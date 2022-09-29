    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Big Deal: Experts discuss market volatility and investor view

    IST

    Profile image
    IST (Published)
    Mini

    A panel of experts including Anshu Kapoor of Edelweiss Wealth and Ashley Menezes of ChrysCapital discuss market volatility and investor view on the CNBC-TV18 special show — Big Deal.

    Equity market volatility has had an adverse impact on the deal street.
    So what is the investor mindset all across and what is the big thematic shift in the investment strategy?
    A panel of experts including Anshu Kapoor of Edelweiss Wealth and Ashley Menezes of ChrysCapital discuss this on the CNBC-TV18 special show — Big Deal.
    "I think the best part for us to consider is that there is no economic disaster. Unlike 2008, there was a bubble that burst, the housing market and all of that. There is no default. So it is not an economic calamity that has come and hit us in the face. It is a very sharp U-turn on the positioning of the Fed on interest rates. So that is what is causing all this location, dislocation and all of that. Consumer spending is resilient, the corporate sector balance sheets, bank balance sheets are best ever. So these are all good factors for us to consider," said Kapoor.
    Talking about what is not going so well, he said, "Obviously, as we know inflation. There is a very steep rise in interest rates. What used to happen over three four years, is happening over months. So therefore this whole big plunge in risk assets, that is a dislocation, that is a fear and that is a worry."
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
