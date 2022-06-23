Big Deal: A deep dive into the world of thematic fund of funds

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Big Deal, deep dives into the world of thematic fund of funds, which got a huge fillip in the last budget and is on the path to creating more domestic pools of capital for fueling the sectors of the future for India. The top leaders of investor industry body, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), have been focusing on these blended finance facilities.

CNBC-TV18’s special show, Big Deal, deep dives into the world of thematic fund of funds, which got a huge fillip in the last budget and is creating more domestic capital for the sectors that would power India’s future.

Pratibha Jain, Co-Chair, Regulatory Affairs Commission of Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and Head-Strategy and Group GC at Everstone Group; Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group; and Executive Member at IVCA, Manish Diwan, also Head-Strategic Partnership at BIRAC and Executive Member at IVCA; and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel and Executive Member at IVCA share their views on whether the fund of funds has enhanced domestic pools of capital and why it is critical.

Also Read:

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video