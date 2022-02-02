Avendus' Andrew Holland expects RBI to raise rates by 50 bps in H1CY22

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to raise interest rates, said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Alternate Strategies.
“It could be as early as March, April – it could be 50 basis points (bps) in the first half of the year,” he said.
He expects 10-15 percent earnings growth for corporates in FY23. He also expects lending to pick-up in banking sector and according to him, pecking order in private banking space is starting to change from HDFC Bank to ICICI Bank.
