Atul Suri: Don't panic, invest in key stocks; positive on IT, specialty chemicals

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
Mini

One should use these falls as an opportunity to invest and not panic, these becomes very good times to deploy cash, he added.

Current market situation is a part of a larger consolidation in global markets, said Atul Suri, CEO at Marathon Trends- Portfolio Management Services in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “We are going through a phase of consolidation,” he said.
One should use these falls as an opportunity to invest and not panic, these becomes very good times to deploy cash, he added.
He believes the big challenge for the market continues to be inflation which is commodity led.
According to him, this is a good opportunity to deploy and reshuffle the portfolio where the need is. He has used this fall to get into IT space. He finds exchange related stocks very interesting and his largest overweight position continues to be specialty chemical space.
“We continue to be very bullish on specialty chemicals for the long-term. We think IT is occupying a second position in our portfolio,” Suri said.
