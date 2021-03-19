AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

VIDEOS

March 19, 2021

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to amend the valuation rule for mutual fund investment in perpetual bonds.

According to sources, while the regulator will retain the broad principle of its original notification, it may allow implementation in a phased manner.

Earlier, SEBI had issued guidelines treating all perpetual bonds as 100-year tenor. The finance ministry had then shot off a letter to the market regulator highlighting that the new norms would lead to large net asset value swings as mutual funds will look to sell these bonds anticipating redemptions by investors.

