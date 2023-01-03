Asset allocation would be key for every mutual fund investor to make returns in 2023

English
market News

videos | IST

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   Jan 3, 2023 6:14 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Equity markets globally saw a lot of volatility in 2022, but despite that Indian markets held their ground and fared much better than their peers. The Indian markets did a 5 percent gain as against the Brazilian markets just under 5 percent. According to Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities, asset allocation would be key for every investor to make returns in 2023.

The Indian markets did a 5 percent gain as against the Brazilian markets just under 5 percent. And we far outperformed developed markets the likes of Dow Jones, Hang Seng as well as Nasdaq. NASDAQ was down 33 percent in 2022.
So, what should be the approach for mutual fund investors in 2023?
According to Harshvardhan Roongta of Roongta Securities, asset allocation would be key for every investor to make returns in 2023.
“Asset allocation is one solution that every investor should inculcate in their portfolio. Within equity, I would suggest investors should allocate 50 percent towards large caps, 30 percent towards mid caps and 20 percent towards value oriented funds. So I think you will be able to get the benefits of equity and at the same time manage the global volatility that we are seeing or manage the recession that we are going to be looking into in 2023,” Roongta said.
Also Read: Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023
He added that within large caps, investors should look at index or passive funds rather than actively managed funds.
“Within the large cap category, it is amply clear that passive funds are a better option when compared to actively managed funds. If we look at data, very few large cap funds have been able to beat the benchmark. So if investors are investing in large caps, then index or passive fund is a better option,” Roongta said.
He also recommended investors to look at equalweight index funds and flexicap funds.
Watch video for entire conversation.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
X