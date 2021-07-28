Asian cos unlikely to benefit from Chinese tech outflows: Credit Suisse

VIDEOS

Dan Fineman, co-head of equity strategy-Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse, on Wednesday, said that tech stocks elsewhere in Asia will not benefit substantially from the outflow from the Chinese tech names.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “I am not sure that tech stocks elsewhere in Asia will be benefiting from outflows from the Chinese names; in general, there are fears of maybe more global regulation, but certainly the Indian names look much safer and probably tech names everywhere else in Asia are looking a lot safer from an investment point of view compared to Chinese tech names.”

On India, Fineman said, “India has been outperforming already year to date and it will probably continue and there is a lot of exciting recovery growth to be made up in India that you don’t have in China.”

Fineman also said that the regulatory overhang in China could also be a contributing factor for India’s recent outperformance.

He further said that Credit Suisse does not expect any surprises from the US Fed today. He further mentioned that the Fed is going to remain supportive of growth for the moment.

