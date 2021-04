VIDEOS

Updated : April 05, 2021 03:07 PM IST

In a weak market, a sector that is performing well is the IT space. Nifty IT itself is up around 1.5 percent and the big gainers are the likes of Infosys, TCS, and Wipro.

Jefferies, in a note on the sector, said that Indian IT has multiple tailwinds. Rising COVID cases, growth visibility, and strengthening of dollar are some of the tailwinds.

CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar gets details on what Jefferies expects for the sector.