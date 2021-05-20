Will SEBI proposal on easy exit of shareholders be a game changer for IPO market? Experts discuss

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 20, 2021 18:26:51 IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed some path breaking changes in the timeline for investors and promoters to exit post an IPO. The market regulator has proposed to change the definition and role of promoters and their control.

On Big Deal, CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar discusses with IiAS MD Amit Tandon, Bombay High Court advocate Cherag Balsara and Joint MD and Co-CEO of Axis Capital Salil Pitale on why these changes are required and how this will change the entire paradigm.