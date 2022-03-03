0

Apple, Amazon, Alphabet now available for Indian retail investors

By Yash Jain   IST (Published)
Indian retail investors can now begin trading on select US stocks as NSE's international exchange kicks off trading in eight US stocks today.

One will soon be able to scroll through Google or Facebook or Netflix and that could be in one’s investment portfolio. NSE IFSC exchange, which is NSE’s subsidiary in the GIFT City in Gandhinagar will soon start trading in about eight US stocks starting today.
These eight stocks includes the likes of Amazon, Tesla, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Apple and Walmart.
US stocks will trade on this NSE IFSC index in the form of NSEIFSC receipts. These receipts will be equivalent to certain shares of any particular company. Traders will be able to buy or sell these receipts just like they buy or sell the stocks. Essentially the currency that will be traded in these receipts will be US dollar.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.
