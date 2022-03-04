Angel One growth rate momentum slows down for February 2022; check details

Angel One has released data for the month of February. The business update does show that the growth rate momentum has slowed down in February month on month (MoM) basis compared to the growth they saw in January.

Overall the client base is up 5 percent MoM in February comparing to 7.2 percent growth that it saw in January. The client acquisition has slowed down, it is a negative of 15.6 percent MoM compared to a gain of 16.4 percent on MoM basis.

