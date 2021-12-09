Anchor lock-in set to end in newly listed companies; details here

The month of November uplifted the sentiment in the primary market with a series of issuances coming into the market, but now as one month period ends, a lot of these issuances will face the reality check when the anchor book lock-in ends.

These issuances will also include large initial public offerings (IPOs) like Paytm, PB Fintech, which owns policybazaar.

In totality, there are about 9 companies that will see anchor lock-in ending in the month of December.

