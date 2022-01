Fabindia is laying the ground work for Rs 4,000 crore IPO. Ahead of the public listing, the company plans to transfer some shares to artisans and farmers who are engaged with the company.

Fabindia is laying the ground work for Rs 4,000 crore IPO. Ahead of the public listing, the company plans to transfer some shares to artisans and farmers who are engaged with the company.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the company is in the process of opening demat accounts for beneficiary farmers.

The company is looking to position itself as India's first ESG IPO.

Watch video for more.