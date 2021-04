VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 07, 2021 05:40 PM IST

Aditya Birla Capital is eyeing a Dalal Street debut. According to sources, the company is meeting with bankers to plan out the IPO of its mutual fund business, Birla Sun Life AMC.

The company is likely to file IPO documents with market regulator SEBI in the next 10 days. Birla Sun Life could be valued close to Rs 20,000-25,000 crore.

Going forward, the company may also look at rolling out IPO of its insurance arm.