Accumulate automobile, consumption & IT stocks, says SP Tulsian

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 15, 2020 05:34 PM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market expert SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com shared his views and outlook on various stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

When asked about the relentless selling seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank, he replied, “FII for last one week has been moving in a big way to the pharmaceutical and consumption sector. Today, probably we are going to see a delivery-based selling of about Rs 1,000 crore in HDFC Bank which will be coming in from the FIIs. The Bank Nifty is down by about 450 points and this fall is contributed by two names – HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.” he said.

“If you are a trader then yes, the cause of concern is definitely seen. Overall caution only seems to be in the Bank Nifty but I think this is a good time to accumulate the automobile, consumption and maybe the IT stocks at the current levels,” he added.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.