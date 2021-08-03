  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
India

Aberdeen AMC maintains 'overweight' stance on India; says internet biz interesting but be cautious

Updated : August 03, 2021 12:23:44 IST

Aberdeen Asset Management has maintained an overweight stance on India, Adrian Lim, investment manager-Asian equities, told CNBC-TV18.

“It’s a good time for Indian equities and the market seems to be looking through the challenges that the economy has in the Indian market which are substantial and real. So, although we are maintaining our overweight position on the Indian market as a whole, we are selective about what we hold,” he said.

On the IT space, Lim said that technology stocks in India are not expensive currently.

“These are not expensive stocks. The structural shifts are real and are here to stay. An increasing trend towards online consumer behaviour can be seen. Consumers are now increasing options to do some of the transactions online and virtually and that’s the next wave that will drive demand for hardware, software and services as well,” he said.

According to him, internet businesses in India look interesting but need to be cautious on valuations.

“In the next 5-10 years as a portion of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) or Sensex, these companies will increase but we do need to be careful as valuations are a challenge. They don’t always follow traditional methodologies for valuations,” Lim said.

For the entire interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement