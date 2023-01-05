English
A look at how to build a well balanced mutual fund portfolio in 2023

A look at how to build a well-balanced mutual fund portfolio in 2023

By Sonal Bhutra   Jan 5, 2023 5:49 PM IST (Updated)
According to Kalpesh Ashar of Full Circle Financial Planners investors should stick to good pedigree and reputed fund houses for their investment. He added that investors should also do due-diligence on the team managing the fund.

2022 was an eventful year for the equity markets. At the start of the year itself, there was an omicron wave of COVID-19 that plagued the nation. Just as we were recovering from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war dawned upon the world, as a result of which there was a lot of uncertainty and massive global inflation.

Amidst all of this, the Indian market stood tall and stood resilient because of strong domestic demand. The Indian markets gave a return of 5 percent for 2022 and outperformed the global peers. So, as we step into 2023, what strategy should mutual fund investors apply? How many funds should they pick?
According to Kalpesh Ashar of Full Circle Financial Planners, investors should stick to good pedigree and reputed fund houses for their investment. He said investors should also do due diligence on the team managing the fund.
Also Read: Axis My India survey shows only 16% people will invest this year, 78% say no
"Many people would like to be attached to a fund house which has got a good pedigree, a good reputation, and is already established, so investors should follow that. Apart from this, many people tend to overlook who are the people behind the scene in that fund house. So the most important thing is investors should find people who are good trustees in the AMCs and the team which is going to manage the fund because they are the ones who are handling your money," Ashar said.
"Secondly, investors should not have bias. For instance, some people say I have a banking account with a particular bank, so why not even have the same mutual fund AMC to manage my money? That becomes a bias. So the bias should be removed. Investors should stick to fund houses that always follow its benchmarks. Whatever is the benchmark, the moment it deviates or starts deviating regularly, I think that is a red flag," Ashar added.
Watch the video for entire conversation.
