Return of big fat Indian weddings to have multiplier effect on economy

The big fat Indian weddings are back and with the vaccination exercise picking up pace, and restrictions being relaxed, they are getting more and more magnificent by the day. Industry estimates suggest that in the Delhi-NRC, this year's wedding season, which started on November 14 and will last till December 13, is likely to translate into a business of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.

With more than 25 lakh weddings being solemnised over a month period, it is not just about easing travel restrictions, it is also a function of people willing to spend on such festivities once again.

For thousands of people who depend on the wedding season for a traditional boost in business, this revival in wedding plans and a resurgence in willingness to spend is a boon.

The 2021 wedding season promises to be a breath of fresh air for the wedding industry from flower dealers, pandal suppliers, caterers, members of the travel and hospitality industries, jewellery shops and designers to dressmakers and venue owners. A revival in wedding spends is expected to have a multiplier effect on the entire economy.