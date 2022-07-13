CNBC-TV18 special report on the boom in the short-video market

CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta looks at how the short-video market has evolved two years since TikTok’s ban, and how they are now looking to make money.

Scrolling through reels and short videos on apps is truly how most internet users today consume content. The trend started with TikTok — over 30 crore Indians today use short-video apps like Moj, Josh and Instagram’s reels.

Two years since, the short-video market has over 300 million users, each spending on average around 40 minutes a day on the app. Redseer expects this user base to double in the next two years — the largest pie coming from tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 users.

