CNBC-TV18 special report on the boom in the short-video market

Scrolling through reels and short videos on apps is truly how most internet users today consume content. The trend started with TikTok — over 30 crore Indians today use short-video apps like Moj, Josh and Instagram’s reels.
Two years since, the short-video market has over 300 million users, each spending on average around 40 minutes a day on the app. Redseer expects this user base to double in the next two years — the largest pie coming from tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 users.
CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta looks at how the short-video market has evolved two years since TikTok’s ban, and how they are now looking to make money.
