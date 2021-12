Sprayregen, Founder of Kirkland & Ellis Worldwide Restructuring Group and Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas discuss the insolvency law in India in the post pandemic world and how it has fared in the last 5 years of its existence.

On CNBC-TV18's special show, The Thought League, watch James Sprayregen, Founder of Kirkland & Ellis Worldwide Restructuring Group and Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas discuss the insolvency law in India in the post pandemic world and how it has fared in the last 5 years of its existence.

Watch video for entire conversation.