Supreme Court grants panel time till June to submit final Pegasus report

The Supreme Court has received an interim report from the technical committee on the Pegasus snooping case and granted the panel time till the end of June to submit its report on the investigation.

A whole host of petitioners, including leading journalists, lawyers, activists, and members of civil society had moved the top court alleging that Pegasus, an Israeli spyware, has been used by the state on members of civil society. The Supreme Court had constituted a judicial committee under Justice RV Raveendran, which submitted an interim report.

In the interim report, the technical committee pointed out that they have in fact tested as many as 29 devices and sought comments and advice from leading industry bodies and experts. Some of these responses and test results will come in a matter of a few days, and then, subsequently, the committee will give its final recommendations.

With that in mind, the Supreme Court has given additional time till June 20, with the caveat that the final report be submitted by this date.

The Supreme Court will take up this case for further hearing in the month of July.