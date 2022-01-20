Supreme Court functioning hit by COVID-19

The Supreme Court is also facing trouble composing benches for hearing after a number of judges tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the third wave of COVID-19 , as many as 10 judges or more have tested positive. A number of SC staffers too have tested positive. At this point Justice Chandrachud, one of the seniormost judges of the top court, pointed out that there is a fair bit of uncertainty going forward. The situation is such that the Chief Justice of India finds it difficult to constitute benches and schedule matters for hearing given the unavailability of various judges.

