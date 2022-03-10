Supreme Court disposes 70 criminal proceedings against Azim Premji

The Supreme Court has ordered the disposal of 70 pending criminal proceedings against Wipro founder Azim Premji. The proceedings were initiated by India Awake for Transparency, a shell company.

India Awake for Transparency posing as an NGO had filed for various criminal proceedings against Premji.

The shell company had alleged illegality in asset restructuring under Azim Premji Trust.

The Supreme Court today after receiving an apology from the counsel for this shell company, put an end to cases.

Azim Premji on his part has also suspended the proceedings that he launched against India Awake for Transparency.

