  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Legal
VIDEOS
Legal

Supreme Court directs ration for migrant workers through PDS from May

Updated : May 13, 2021 06:55:14 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a plea on the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on migrant workers. The apex court ordered the centre and the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to take steps to provide relief to migrant workers.

The Supreme Court in the first part of the order has said that the Centre along with the state governments should ensure that dry rations are made available to migrant workers through the PDS system from the month of May.

The Supreme Court has also added the caveat that as far as the PDS system is concerned, migrant workers should be allowed to access this PDS system even without the identity card.

CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar take us through the highlights. Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement