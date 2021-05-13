Supreme Court directs ration for migrant workers through PDS from May

VIDEOS

Legal

Updated : May 13, 2021 06:55:14 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a plea on the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on migrant workers. The apex court ordered the centre and the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to take steps to provide relief to migrant workers.

The Supreme Court in the first part of the order has said that the Centre along with the state governments should ensure that dry rations are made available to migrant workers through the PDS system from the month of May.

The Supreme Court has also added the caveat that as far as the PDS system is concerned, migrant workers should be allowed to access this PDS system even without the identity card.