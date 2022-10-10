Supreme Court collegium divided over proposed names for elevation of judges

The rift within the Supreme Court collegium is out in the open. For the first time, the collegium resolution has named two judges for failing to agree with the proposals tabled by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on appointing judges to higher courts.

The collegium consists of the five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court, including the CJI.

On September 26, a meeting of the collegium was called to consider 11 names for elevation to the Supreme Court. In that meeting, a consensus was arrived at only on one name, while remainder were due to be considered in the second meeting scheduled on September 30.

However on September 30, Justice DY Chandrachud failed to attend the collegium meeting and it was at this meeting a proposal was made by the CJI through a letter, which was shared with the members of the collegium due to the unavailability of Justice Chandrachud.

The collegium resolution mentions that Justice Chandrachud and Justice Nazeer disagreed with the process of circulating a letter for deciding upon a name .

The collegium resolution ends by saying that there was no headway made on the 10 names and the meeting was discharged without any formal decision.

