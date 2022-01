The Supreme Court has agreed to hear out Future Retail's plea, in which it is seeking that the court not proceed with asset sales. Future Retail (FRL) has argued that if banks were to classify the company as an NPA or initiate insolvency proceedings, then that will hurt the credit ratings and fund raising plans of the company.

The court will take the case for urgent hearing on January 31.

