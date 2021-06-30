SC orders NDMA to compensate families of COVID victims, experts discuss

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 30, 2021 17:23:09 IST

In this CNBC-TV18 special show, the focus is on the plea in the Supreme Court for the ex-gratia payment to families of those who have died due to COVID-19. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to prescribe guidelines for the compensation within six weeks.

The apex court held that the NDMA has failed its statutory duty by not prescribing the guidelines yet.

On the quantum of compensation, the court said that the government has to take into account its finances and it's not proper for the court to direct the payment of a particular amount. The petitioners, who filed the plea, had sought an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for every COVID deceased.

Separately, the top court has directed the Centre to simplify the guidelines for certifying the cause of death, adding that death certificates with the exact cause of death should be provided.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to SC Garg, Former Secretary, Finance; Reetika Khera, Prof- Development Economist at IIT Delhi; and SB Upadhyay, Senior SC Lawyer and Counsel for Petitioner on the order.