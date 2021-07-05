SC expresses shock as people are still being booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act

VIDEOS

Updated : July 05, 2021 21:10:16 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is ‘Amazing’ and ‘Shocking’ that people are still being booked under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act that was scrapped by the apex court verdict in 2015.

Under the scrapped section, a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years, along with fines.

Over 1,300 FIRs that have been filed with respect to Sec 66A, on which the judge who was heading the bench today, Justice R F Nariman, expressed shock. The reason it seemed stemmed from the fact that he was the one who was heading the bench back in year 2015 that struck down Sec 66A for being unconstitutional and illegal.