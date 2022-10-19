    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newslegal News

    SC dismissed plea by educational trusts seeking exemptions under IT Act

    videos | IST

    SC dismissed plea by educational trusts seeking exemptions under IT Act

    Profile image
    By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea filed by educational trusts seeking exemptions under the IT Act. The court said that educational trust or societies, which seek exemption under income tax act, should solely be concerned with education or related activities.

    The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea filed by educational trusts seeking exemptions under the IT Act. The court said that educational trust or societies, which seek exemption under income tax act, should solely be concerned with education or related activities.
    So far, the predominant rule essentially was that for an educational trust to seek exemption under IT Act, they will be required to show that they have ‘predominantly’ engaged in the activities of education. That has been the understanding so far as of this morning.
    The Supreme Court gave its judgment and clarified that the 'predominant' threshold is no longer sufficient. It said that for educational trusts to secure IT exemption under the Income Tax Act, they have to demonstrate that they are ‘solely’ dedicated and committed to activities of education.
    Supreme Court has further clarified that the profit motive cannot be the main motivating factor or the driving objective behind the education trust they would be ineligible in such a scenario.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar for more details
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng