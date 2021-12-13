Regulations can be an impetus for growth in gig economy sector, says advocate NS Nappinai

The Indian Federation of App based Transport Workers has alleged that despite gig workers having an employer-employee relationship with the platforms, they have been denied social security benefits, which amounts to exploitation through forced labour within the purview of the constitution.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the centre and platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Ola and Uber seeking their reply on a writ petition filed by trade union of gig workers.

The Indian Federation of App based Transport Workers has alleged that despite gig workers having an employer-employee relationship with the platforms, they have been denied social security benefits, which amounts to exploitation through forced labour within the purview of the constitution.

The petition seeks a declaration that gig workers were entitled to protection as unorganised workers.

Remember, as per the yet to be notified new labour code, gig and platform workers will be covered under social security benefits like income security and health insurance.

To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to NS Nappinai, Advocate at Supreme Court and Alok Prasanna Kumar, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Watch video for more.