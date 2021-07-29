  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Legal
VIDEOS
Business

Madras HC orders CCI to probe cartelisation charges against steel producers

Updated : July 29, 2021 21:39:50 IST

The Madras High Court has asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate allegations of cartelisation against steel makers.

The petitioners have alleged that big steel producers like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and others are engaging in cartelisation and creating artificial scarcity to inflate prices.

Ashmit Kumar reports that the plea argues that there has been an increase of 55 percent in prices over the past 6 months with no noticeable increase in cost of power or cost of labour. The court has given CCI 120 days to look into these charges.

The steel producers will have the option of appealing against the order before a division bench of the court.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement