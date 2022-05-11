Legal experts say Supreme Court order on sedition is in support of freedom

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the government's plea for continuing with the sedition provision and has stayed Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). All pending cases, booked under Section 124A, are to be kept in abeyance until the government reviews the section.

Legal experts have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Monday, staying Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, calling it a trailblazing order that stands up for freedom.

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justic NV Ramana rejected the government's plea to continue with the sedition provision and stayed Section 124A. All pending cases, booked under Section 124A, are to be kept in abeyance until the government reviews the section, the court ruled.

With the order, the apex court bench — comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that it "hopes and expects" that no further FIRs will be filed and no coercive action will be taken under 124A.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, senior lawyer, Vrinda Grover said it’s a path breaking order and directly stands up in support of freedom.

“This is a path breaking order and it directly stands up in support of freedom. This particular order has put on hold the cases that are pending as well as any future use by any government," Grover said.

Arghya Sengupta, from Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, said the government should distinguish between Section 66A of the IT Act and the Sedition Law. "This case is not close to like Section 66A, which was set aside. It's a stay order and is a welcome first step. The court said those arrested under this section can seek bail — it's not an automatic bail. We have to to wait and see how this is enforced in letter and spirit," Sengupta said.

The Centre on Monday had urged the apex court not to invest time in examining the constitutional validity of the penal law on sedition, saying it has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provision which can only be done before a competent forum.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in an affidavit filed before the apex court, said the decision was in tune with the views of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on shedding colonial baggage, noting he has been in favour of the protection of civil liberties and respect of human rights and in that spirit, over 1,500 outdated laws and over 25,000 compliance burdens have been scrapped.

The top court has been hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the validity of the law on sedition which has been under intense public scrutiny for its alleged misuse to settle political scores by various governments.

